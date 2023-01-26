S&P stocks by sector

The S&P 500 tracks the top 500 U.S. companies on the stock market. Knowing what types of businesses make up the majority of the index is essential to understanding which sectors have the most success.

In 2022, Information Technology made up 26.4% of the S&P 500—an industry high in the last 20 years . Similarly, health care is gaining ground in the previous few years, though it is still short of its historical high.

The financial sector has seen a downturn in the last decade—though this may change with the reclassification of major shares next year.