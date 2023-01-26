Toledo's lead certification mandate prompts recurring legal challenge

Ongoing legal challenges remain for Toledo’s proposed lead laws following a pretrial telephone conference Thursday.

Attorney Andrew Mayle, who represents landlord and rental manager Charmarlyn Strong in a suit filed in June challenging the city’s proposed law, said that the city’s newly revised ordinance still fails to meet one of his main objections as it regards the inspection and certification requirements.

Toledo City Council this week approved amended lead law ordinances that require owners of residential rentals with four or fewer dwellings built before 1978 to inspect their properties for lead paint and obtain lead-safe certificates from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Mr. Mayle objects specifically to the lead-safe certificate requirement through the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. In addition, the law states that inspections must be completed by a local lead inspector who visually inspects properties’ interiors and exteriors and collects dust wipes to test for compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. Potential fines for violations could reach $10,000 annually.

“What’s got to be understood is that the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is not part of city government,” Mr. Mayle said. “A municipality cannot make home owners or property owners go to an outside agency to do anything. City council does not have that type of power, and that’s what this is going to come down to.”

The ordinance would be more acceptable, he added, if it were to be amended to allow the city to enforce such requirements rather than an outside agency.

“They [city council] can’t outsource enforcement of their own ordinances because that eliminates the whole political accountability that the system depends upon,” he said.

Toledo has faced recurring legal challenges since 2016 while working to craft a law that can withstand legal challenges and Law Director Dale Emch is hopeful that this will hold up for the sake of the health and safety of children.

“The city is trying to protect kids from being poisoned by lead and all of the horrible and debilitating consequences that can flow from it and we remain confident that we will be able to enforce our law once the litigation wraps up,” Mr. Emch said.

In addition to the inspection and certification issue, another revision in the newly proposed lead ordinance includes a new appeal process for nuisance-property declarations, in which lead-law violations would be handled in housing court as first-degree misdemeanors, similar to other types of building nuisances. That revision resulted from a previous challenge by Mr. Mayle, who has remained upfront with the city as it regards his intentions to challenge proposed lead laws.

Mr. Mayle anticipates filing an amended complaint in February or March to challenge the lead ordinance, specifically as it relates to the inspection and certification requirements by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Jeff Charles, chief of litigation for Toledo’s department of law, believes that the city will prevail on that issue, but will wait until a formal complaint is filed before formally responding.