WWMTCw
K-9 Eli recovers from stabbing, returns to work with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — K-9 Eli is cleared to return to duty!. The Grand Rapids police K-9, who suffered from two major stab wounds to his lung, has been cleared medically, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Monday. He went through many training scenarios and exercises to ensure...
Videos show break-ins at Muskegon dispensaries
Employees of a dispensary in Muskegon says the store lost tens of thousands of dollars after it was broken into twice over two days.
Murder suspect in Julius Muhammad death scheduled for court Tuesday
The man accused of shooting and killing Muskegon Heights board of education member-elect, Julius Muhammad is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
WWMT
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County man sentenced to prison for 2017 death of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is expected to spend 14 to 38 years behind bars after being sentenced Monday for the 2017 death of a Vicksburg man. On June 4, 2017, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed Ronald French, 71, after an argument at French's home, according to court documents.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
WWMT
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Jenison area man dies in three-vehicle Barry County crash
HASTINGS, MI -- A 62-year-old Jenison area man died in a three-vehicle crash on M-37 south of Middleville on Friday, Jan. 27. Barry County sheriff’s deputies identified Matthew Fuller as the person who died in the crash. He was driving a Ford Transit van when it was struck by...
WWMTCw
Man dies in Plainfield Township building fire
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 71-year-old man died Sunday night after a building fire in Plainfield Township. The fire happened on Plainfield Avenue NE, near Paramount Drive NE, just after 11 p.m., according to Plainfield Fire Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Walker apartment fire: Crews extinguish fire...
Woman struck by car, killed while walking on U.S. 31 in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Thursday, Jan. 26, when she was struck by a car while she was walking on U.S. 31 near East Sternberg Road, Norton Shores police said. Her name has been withheld pending notification of family. Norton Shores police and Fruitport Township police...
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
Mecosta Co. deputies respond to early morning accident
Deputies in Mecosta County were on the scene of a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The crash happened on New Millpond Road south of 15 Mile Road
WWMTCw
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
