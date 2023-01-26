ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner

HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.
HAWAII STATE
FOX2Now

Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system

The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy