ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Influential people in WNY honored at Buffalo History Museum exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a sequel, of sorts. "History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history. Now through May 1, the Buffalo History Museum is showing one-of-a-kind items related to men and women that made a lasting mark on Buffalo or nearby areas. The first History Makers exhibit was on display in 2019.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Grieving Families Act in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't appear ready to sign the Grieving Families Act by midnight. She made strong and pointed comments in an op-ed in the Daily News. "This is an incredibly emotional and complex issue, and one that must be handled with thoughtfulness...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Disney on Ice here in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disney fans get ready! Disney on Ice has brought its magic back to Buffalo. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic is at the KeyBank Center Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29. Into the Magic will feature Moana and her quest with demigod. Maui, Coco...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy