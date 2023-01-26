Read full article on original website
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
Influential people in WNY honored at Buffalo History Museum exhibit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a sequel, of sorts. "History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history. Now through May 1, the Buffalo History Museum is showing one-of-a-kind items related to men and women that made a lasting mark on Buffalo or nearby areas. The first History Makers exhibit was on display in 2019.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
Grieving Families Act in NYS
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't appear ready to sign the Grieving Families Act by midnight. She made strong and pointed comments in an op-ed in the Daily News. "This is an incredibly emotional and complex issue, and one that must be handled with thoughtfulness...
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
Little Buffalo offers play space for little Western New Yorkers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Hertel Avenue, there is a boutique play place for toddlers and their parents or grandparents. Little Buffalo was opened in 2020 by a mom with a teaching background. Little Buffalo has open play times every weekday, but they only allow 10 kids at a time,...
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June. For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The two-day festival will be held on...
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
Mayor Brown: 'The buck stops with me' on Buffalo water lacking fluoride since 2015
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown has taken responsibility for the City of Buffalo not doing a better job of alerting customers that the hasn't been adding fluoride to the water system in years. The Buffalo News first reported that the water board stopped adding fluoride in 2015, saying...
Security guard shot overnight at downtown Buffalo club
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A security guard is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight at a downtown Buffalo club. The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty for Club Marcella in parking lot on Michigan Avenue. He was taken...
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
Disney on Ice here in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disney fans get ready! Disney on Ice has brought its magic back to Buffalo. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic is at the KeyBank Center Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29. Into the Magic will feature Moana and her quest with demigod. Maui, Coco...
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
Supporters of "Solutions Not Suspensions Act" rally in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — There is a proposal in Albany to limit school suspensions and ban them in most cases for pre-k through third graders. Supporters of the "Solutions not Suspensions Act" rallied at the State Capitol in Albany on Monday. 2 On Your Side reported earlier this month that...
