Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
North Dakota landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans
North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain Friday, as Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward in constructing a massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines spanning 2,000 miles across several states and under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.
North Dakota Legislature: Bills on conceal carry, mail-in ballots, agriculture filtering through
(Bismarck, ND) -- It's shaping up to be an eventful week in Bismarck with more bills with serious implications on the people of North Dakota being discussed. Nearly a half dozen bills are being considered by the Legislature that would strengthen concealed carry laws. Among the proposals are bills that...
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
Bill proposed to change process for selecting ND Beef Commission board members
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could be a new process for selecting board members for the North Dakota Beef Commission. House Bill 1275 would allow people to apply to be recommended to the governor for placement on the commission. Members are appointed by the governor. In years when a representative’s...
Infiltrating the Hive: Ransomware criminals shut down by FBI
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ransomware financially hurts thousands of companies and victims, including last fall at CHI St. Alexius here in North Dakota. But now, the U.S. Justice Department just disrupted the Hive Ransomware group, which is responsible for targeting more than 1500 victims. According to the DOJ, the FBI has penetrated Hive’s computer networks […]
USDA invests over $50 million in North Dakota rural electric infrastructure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced today that they are investing over $50 million into North Dakota’s rural electric grids, as well as those across South Dakota and Montana. Through its Electric Loan Program, the USDA is investing in 64 projects across the United States, which will benefit a total […]
Delaware to allow judges from minor parties or independents
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – Delaware’s governor agreed Monday to consider judicial candidates who have no political affiliation or belong to minor parties, ending a longstanding rule that only Democrats or Republicans could sit on the state’s influential courts, according to a court filing. The agreement, which was...
ALLETE, Grid United join forces to develop key transmission link to enhance reliability of the nation’s electric grid
DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Grid United today announced their intent to jointly develop the North Plains Connector, a new, approximately 385-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from central North Dakota to Colstrip, Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005703/en/ North Plains Connector Map (Photo: Business Wire)
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
Governor Burgum speaks about the TRNP horses
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park asked for public input on their ideas to remove the wild horses and burros from the badlands. The deadline for statement submissions is January 31 on the park’s website. Then, the park will make the decision. Many, including Governor Doug Burgum,...
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
ND legislature considers bill to eliminate lunch-shaming for kids with debt
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – What do schools do when a student has lunch debt? Every district has different policies but some have punitive and public-shaming methods of getting kids and families to settle up. Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, says its time to end those practices.
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: record Burbot and Watchable Wildlife checkoff
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s list of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department consists of a brand-new state record catch, as well as a reminder to take a closer look at your next state tax form. The ND Game and Fish Department has officially recognized a burbot caught in Minot as […]
Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry
It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Dakota Farmers Union opposed to House Bill 1371
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is a leader in agriculture and energy in our nation. Our state is known for its family farms, and the idea of going corporate always leads to heated debates. Now, House Bill 1371 addresses this topic. In simple terms, the bill would slowly allow farms to be set up […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
