ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

North Dakota landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans

North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain Friday, as Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward in constructing a massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines spanning 2,000 miles across several states and under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Infiltrating the Hive: Ransomware criminals shut down by FBI

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ransomware financially hurts thousands of companies and victims, including last fall at CHI St. Alexius here in North Dakota. But now, the U.S. Justice Department just disrupted the Hive Ransomware group, which is responsible for targeting more than 1500 victims. According to the DOJ, the FBI has penetrated Hive’s computer networks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kfgo.com

Delaware to allow judges from minor parties or independents

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – Delaware’s governor agreed Monday to consider judicial candidates who have no political affiliation or belong to minor parties, ending a longstanding rule that only Democrats or Republicans could sit on the state’s influential courts, according to a court filing. The agreement, which was...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

ALLETE, Grid United join forces to develop key transmission link to enhance reliability of the nation’s electric grid

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Grid United today announced their intent to jointly develop the North Plains Connector, a new, approximately 385-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from central North Dakota to Colstrip, Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005703/en/ North Plains Connector Map (Photo: Business Wire)
COLSTRIP, MT
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
KFYR-TV

Governor Burgum speaks about the TRNP horses

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park asked for public input on their ideas to remove the wild horses and burros from the badlands. The deadline for statement submissions is January 31 on the park’s website. Then, the park will make the decision. Many, including Governor Doug Burgum,...
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry

It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Farmers Union opposed to House Bill 1371

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is a leader in agriculture and energy in our nation. Our state is known for its family farms, and the idea of going corporate always leads to heated debates. Now, House Bill 1371 addresses this topic. In simple terms, the bill would slowly allow farms to be set up […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy