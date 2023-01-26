ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Are your state’s tobacco laws hurting your health?

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDNYy_0kSZoeAg00

(WTRF) – There’s nothing that can put a pit in your stomach quite like a failing grade on a report card.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Now think if that “F” was the grade for part of West Virginia’s health.

Before you go and think “here we go again, ranked the worse in something else”; this isn’t so much about the grades, as it is how to fix them.

When you really look at the health of the residents in the state there really is no greater issue than this.

Ken Fletcher, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association

It may seem obvious that for the American Lung Association there’s no greater issue than tobacco control, but when it comes to health experts say there may be no greater issue in West Virginia.

Over 4,200 people in West Virginia die every year directly related to smoking, Directly related to it and we’re spending over a billion dollars a year on healthcare costs that are related directly to treating the diseases and illnesses caused by smoking. So, it’s really costing us a lot as taxpayers.

Ken Fletcher, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association

The American Lung Association releases its ‘State of Tobacco Control” report every year. It looks at things like funding for tobacco prevention and control, smokefree air laws, tobacco taxes and access to resources to help you quit.

West Virginia failed:

  • Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Funding – F
  • Smokefree Air – D
  • Tobacco Taxes – F
  • Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – F
  • Flavored Tobacco Regulation – F

In neighboring Ohio, some of the grades weren’t much better, except for when it comes to smokefree workplace laws.

  • Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – F
  • Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – A
  • Level of State Tobacco Taxes – F
  • Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – C
  • Flavored Tobacco Regulation – F

Rather than focus on what’s wrong, how can we make it right?

The American Lung Association said a lot of tobacco policies are made at the state level, so there are simple fixes that can really make a difference.

For example, with funding prevention and control programs.

The state is receiving over $232 million in funding that’s coming with tobacco; whether it be from tobacco taxes, tobacco settlement funds. They’re basically taking money that’s coming in from tobacco, but they’re diverting it to other purposes.

Ken Fletcher, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association

Fletcher said West Virginia only spends $1.6 million on tobacco prevention, which is only about 6.1% of what the CDC recommends.

While Ohio does a little better, they are still below CDC recommendations at 13.1%.

Raising taxes can help keep people, especially young people, from using those products and can be the factor that convinces people to finally quit.

Ken Fletcher, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association

While higher taxes typically aren’t a good thing, they are in this case. West Virginia taxes tobacco products at $1.25 per pack. In Ohio, it’s $1.60 per pack. The American Lung Association said at least $2 or $3 is a level that could help convince people to quit due to financial reasons.

Also of great concern in both states is the lack of regulation on selling flavored tobacco products.

Fletcher said that’s a gateway into getting young people addicted to tobacco. Once the addiction starts, it’s hard to stop.

The high school tobacco use rate is 40.6%. 40.6, that’s just unbelievable.

Ken Fletcher, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association

Fletcher did note that Columbus passed a local ordinance to ban flavored tobacco, but the state legislature tried to keep it from happening. Governor Mike DeWine vetoed the bill that came before him, but Fletcher said it is expected to be addressed again in the new session.

The American Lung Association did praise Ohio’s indoor clean air act that reduces second hand smoke exposure in the workplace and in bars and restaurants, calling it “really great”. This helps reduce secondhand smoke exposure, which Fletcher said over time can cause the same health problems as a smoker.

West Virginia does not have those types of restrictions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia announces infant formula changes

West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the committee’s Democratic minority raised concerns about whether it […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

What is an Ohio adult alert?

An Ohio adult alert was issued on Sunday and here’s some information of what an adult alert is in Ohio. The Missing Adult Alert was developed in response to several incidents across the country, and in Ohio, involving older adults or adults with mental impairments that become missing. Although local agencies and media outlets have […]
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia

A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy