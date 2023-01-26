ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 3

Ramras Montgomery
4d ago

why do we have to wait because other people lackadaisical about applying? if they're not interested fine; don't hold everyone else up. most of us are in dire straits financially with the cost of everything and it doesn't just mean people with children. single adults need help too.

Reply
2
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer. If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them. ⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022

The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022. According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Top News Stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Creepy audio of coyotes howling in NJ

Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy