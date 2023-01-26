Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese GibsonBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Related
wflx.com
More diverging diamond interchanges planned in South Florida
More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The first of these configurations opened in Palm Beach County on Monday at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton. The Department of Transportation said the design has been shown to improve safety...
wflx.com
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by ‘hate mongers’
About 150 packets of “hate messages” were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said just before 9 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a...
wflx.com
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Inside the Palm Beach Synagogue, prayers were heard loud and clear. “The congregation – men, women and children – came together for prayer, for Torah study, for celebration of the Sabbath, which is a day of gratitude and community and family,” Rabbi Moshe Scheiner told WFLX Saturday evening.
wflx.com
Opening of new I-95 interchange in Boca Raton delayed until afternoon
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. It is now expected to open at 1 p.m.
wflx.com
Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway. The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store. The victim, whose name...
wflx.com
New I-95 diverging diamond interchange to open in Boca Raton
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday morning at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. A diverging diamond interchange...
wflx.com
Mark Wahlberg Foundation donates shoes to Palm Beach County children
There's nothing like a new pair of kicks, and dozens of kids in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County got to experience that on Friday. A big donation poured into the club in Riviera Beach from the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. Brother Jim Wahlberg was on hand...
wflx.com
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
wflx.com
Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the person who stole a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was...
wflx.com
Historic Northwood Hills tour gives visitors peek of neighborhood's rich history
An historic neighborhood in West Palm Beach is bringing back a decades old event. For the first time in 14 years the Northwood Hills Home Tour is returning on Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Northwood Hills has rich history dating back to 1884. It was home to...
wflx.com
Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up
Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site. There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1. The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2. The fishing fee at the pier...
wflx.com
Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations
A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue received the 3-pound puppy named Dade on Saturday, according to a post on Facebook. The puppy was found in Miami and taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services before being transferred to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach.
wflx.com
21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning. The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1. Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1...
wflx.com
Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years
Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
wflx.com
New Delray Beach center helps those with mental health, substance abuse issues
Dry January is almost over, but for so many, the real fight knows no time limits. Craig Robinson will be the first to tell you that. Alcoholism is a door he'd never thought he'd walk through. After a decade in denial, he said checking himself into rehab is the best decision he has ever made.
wflx.com
Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins
Florida Atlantic is moving on up the rankings. The Owls are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. FAU is now the highest-ranked Florida team. The Owls (21-1, 11-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to a school-record 20 games Saturday after defeating Western...
wflx.com
No. 21 FAU wins 20 straight, now nation’s longest
Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63 on Saturday to remain undefeated at home. The victory extended FAU's winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation's longest. The Owls' 21 victories on the season ties their Division I record set in 2010-11. Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-8 Conference USA) has lost five straight.
Comments / 0