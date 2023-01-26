ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

More diverging diamond interchanges planned in South Florida

More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The first of these configurations opened in Palm Beach County on Monday at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton. The Department of Transportation said the design has been shown to improve safety...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Opening of new I-95 interchange in Boca Raton delayed until afternoon

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. It is now expected to open at 1 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway. The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store. The victim, whose name...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New I-95 diverging diamond interchange to open in Boca Raton

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday morning at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. A diverging diamond interchange...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017

Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the person who stole a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up

Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site. There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1. The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2. The fishing fee at the pier...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations

A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue received the 3-pound puppy named Dade on Saturday, according to a post on Facebook. The puppy was found in Miami and taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services before being transferred to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning. The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1. Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins

Florida Atlantic is moving on up the rankings. The Owls are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. FAU is now the highest-ranked Florida team. The Owls (21-1, 11-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to a school-record 20 games Saturday after defeating Western...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

No. 21 FAU wins 20 straight, now nation’s longest

Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63 on Saturday to remain undefeated at home. The victory extended FAU's winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation's longest. The Owls' 21 victories on the season ties their Division I record set in 2010-11. Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-8 Conference USA) has lost five straight.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy