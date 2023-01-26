Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van Belle...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima to have permit reinstated after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reinstating Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit following its determination that there was “no immediate health or safety risk” to the public or employees at the landfill, according to a press release from YHD. The landfill’s permit was...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 30: Manhunt underway in OR for suspect in attempted murder, semi fire closes I-90 and below freezing temps for daytime highs today
Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who reportedly uses dating apps to contact his victims. A semi truck caught fire and closed I-90 east of Ellensburg and temperatures won't make it above freezing across the region today.
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A.…
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 closed due to semi fire
A semi caught on fire, blocking the westbound lanes of traffic on I-90 just east of Ellensburg. One lane is reopened for traffic at this time.
kpic
Washington man arrested near Klamath Falls after traffic stop leads to vehicle search
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says a Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, 30-year-old Sergio Luiz Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was originally stopped for a lane usage violation near milepost 276. During the...
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
nbcrightnow.com
Heritage University hosting blood drive on January 31
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University Medical Laboratory Science students and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on January 31. The blood drive is open to students, staff and the public. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage University at 3240 Fort Rd, Toppenish.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
