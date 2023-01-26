ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Related
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van Belle...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima to have permit reinstated after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reinstating Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit following its determination that there was “no immediate health or safety risk” to the public or employees at the landfill, according to a press release from YHD. The landfill’s permit was...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 closed due to semi fire

A semi caught on fire, blocking the westbound lanes of traffic on I-90 just east of Ellensburg. One lane is reopened for traffic at this time.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Heritage University hosting blood drive on January 31

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University Medical Laboratory Science students and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on January 31. The blood drive is open to students, staff and the public. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage University at 3240 Fort Rd, Toppenish.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA

