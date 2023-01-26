ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Cinnaholic offering $1 rolls for anniversary

ANN ARBOR – Pick up a $1 “Old Skool” signature cinnamon roll on Monday during Cinnaholic’s first anniversary. The vegan dessert spot, at 121 E. Liberty St., is celebrating one year of business in downtown Ann Arbor with the special offer. Owned by California transplants Deborah...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Ann Arbor eateries named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

ANN ARBOR – Chefs in Tree Town are making sure the city becomes known for its award-worthy eateries. Two Ann Arbor restaurants, Miss Kim and Spencer, are semifinalists for awards from the James Beard Foundation. Spencer, located at 113 E. Liberty St., is in the running for an “Outstanding...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park native writes music from the heart

Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

In pictures: 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – Artists returned to Hill Auditorium on Saturday night for the first time since 2020 for the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival. The festival took a two-year hiatus, with a virtual show in 2021 and a canceled event in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan mother frantically searching for son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit

DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
BELLEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

United Way of Washtenaw County to offer free tax help to locals

ANN ARBOR – Local community members overwhelmed with tax preparation can get help through the Volunteer Income Assistance Program (VITA) program. Trained program volunteers assist those who qualify with tax preparation at the United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) office at 2305 Platt Rd. “VITA tax prep is totally...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

