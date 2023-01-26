Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Ann Arbor’s Cinnaholic offering $1 rolls for anniversary
ANN ARBOR – Pick up a $1 “Old Skool” signature cinnamon roll on Monday during Cinnaholic’s first anniversary. The vegan dessert spot, at 121 E. Liberty St., is celebrating one year of business in downtown Ann Arbor with the special offer. Owned by California transplants Deborah...
Two Ann Arbor eateries named semifinalists for James Beard Awards
ANN ARBOR – Chefs in Tree Town are making sure the city becomes known for its award-worthy eateries. Two Ann Arbor restaurants, Miss Kim and Spencer, are semifinalists for awards from the James Beard Foundation. Spencer, located at 113 E. Liberty St., is in the running for an “Outstanding...
Hazel Park native writes music from the heart
Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
‘They just lost my business that day’: Councilmember wants to ban cashless businesses in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a trend that is not slowing down, as new numbers show 80% of people prefer paying with cards instead of cash. It’s even led many small businesses to ditch accepting cash altogether, but that’s not sitting well with one Detroit council member. Many...
Ann Arbor Art Center to kick off 2023 gallery season with two shows on Friday
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center will kick off its 2023 gallery season with two exhibition openings in one night on Friday, Feb. 3. The openings include “Energy Transfer” in the Main Gallery and “Unhurried” in the Spotlight Gallery. “Energy Transfer” will feature...
Get yourself a fifth of limited edition Pączki vodka for Fat Tuesday
DETROIT – Pączki and vodka lovers have a chance to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Detroit limited edition spirit. The raspberry Pączki Day vodka is back and will be available to the public on Feb. 3. Last year, Detroit City Distillery sold out of this limited edition...
In pictures: 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival
ANN ARBOR – Artists returned to Hill Auditorium on Saturday night for the first time since 2020 for the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival. The festival took a two-year hiatus, with a virtual show in 2021 and a canceled event in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Number of Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says
ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG. The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.
Michigan mother frantically searching for son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit
DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
Pioneer High School student found dead days after she went missing in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Pioneer High School student was found dead Monday at the school’s football stadium three days after she failed to return home from school, police said. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
Teen gun violence a growing issue in Metro Detroit: What experts are saying
DETROIT – Eight teens have been shot in Detroit in January, three of which shootings were fatal. There is no question there is a serious issue with teens and guns. Many times teens are the victims, and other times they are the shooter. It’s a problem and it has...
‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
Condemned Inkster motel renovated, turned into affordable apartment units
INKSTER, Mich. – After an Inkster motel was condemned by the city, a couple bought it with plans to turn it into apartments. The project is now in the final stages and expected to open in the spring. Jennifer Medhi, Vice President of AAHM Investments is part of the...
Officials emphasize mental health resources at vigil for Pontiac mother, 2 kids who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. – A vigil was held Sunday for the Oakland County mother and two young kids that froze to death in a field earlier this month. The mother, 35-year-old Monica Cannady, and her sons, ages 9 and 3, were found frozen to death on Jan. 15 in a field on Branch Street in Pontiac.
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
United Way of Washtenaw County to offer free tax help to locals
ANN ARBOR – Local community members overwhelmed with tax preparation can get help through the Volunteer Income Assistance Program (VITA) program. Trained program volunteers assist those who qualify with tax preparation at the United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) office at 2305 Platt Rd. “VITA tax prep is totally...
Wayne County woman turns $5 free play coupon into $300,000 lottery prize
TRENTON, Mich. – A Wayne County woman turned a $5 free play coupon into a $300,000 lottery prize with an instant game ticket. The 41-year-old woman bought her winning Cashword Times 5 ticket at the Beverage Express on West Road in Trenton. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s...
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
