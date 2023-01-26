Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Mary Lester Sears
Mary Lester Sears, 90, of Hillister, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with a 3 p.m. burial in Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Pt. Neches, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Rusty West and Brother Dan Alphine. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Morin, Neal Smith, Cody Tomplait, Cade Tomplait, Drake Tomplait, and Bron Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Tomplait and Randy Tomplait.
kjas.com
Arrest Reports for 01/28/23
35463 145738 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY. 40781 TRKV20103 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-INTERSECTION) TRKV20104 FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
NWS releases report on Tue, Jan 24th tornado outbreak
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued their report on the Tuesday, January 24th tornado outbreak. The tornadoes began in the Houston area, and the line of thunderstorm continued producing cyclones into southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, which is what this report covers. According to investigators, there were...
kjas.com
Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
kjas.com
Armed NY man arrested after incidents at Catholic and Jewish sites in Beaumont
Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports of a suspicious...
kjas.com
Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County
Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
kjas.com
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
kjas.com
ATM stolen in Jasper, possible parts of it found in NW Jasper County
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says parts of an automatic teller machine discovered on Saturday afternoon could possibly be from an ATM that was stolen the night before in Jasper. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said the ATM was stolen from a game room near the...
kjas.com
Constable says scammer posing as a local business
Jasper County Precinct 1 Constable Jimmy Hensarling warned over the weekend that a scammer is posing as a local business, and he says the scammer tried to target him along with other people. According to Hensarling, he and others received a Facebook message claiming to be from Pop’s Kajun Kitchen...
Comments / 1