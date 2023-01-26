ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are sticking around at a new level

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,155 new COVID-19 cases, keeping cases at their new recent low levels.

Weekly COVID-19 cases previously fell below 8,000 for the first time since the week of April 15, 2022, when ODH reported just 6,890. The state was quick to bounce back up above 8,000 in the following week but stayed below 10,000. The latest numbers defy trends from the past two years, where COVID-19 infections historically swelled during and after the time period of holiday gatherings. Before cases went into the four-digit range, December's highest weekly amount of new COVID-19 patients reached just 17,891.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March 2022 after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,165 new coronavirus cases per day. The 479 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 68 per day -- were a slight increase from both the 434 reported last week but stayed below 646 in the week prior.

While hospitalizations were slightly up, COVID-19 deaths decreased in Ohio, albeit slightly. ODH said 106 died from the virus compared to 110 deaths the week prior. The state saw exactly the same amount of deaths -- 106 -- in the week before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,347,767 +8,155
Hospitalizations 135,752 +479
Deaths 41,355 +106
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The drop in COVID-19 cases has also coincided with a decrease in vaccinations. A total of 2,588 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days, compared to 2,866 in the week prior. Another 2,451 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, down from 2,451. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,562,110 +2,588
– % of all Ohioans 64.69%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 68.19%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,009,401 +2,451
– % of all Ohioans 59.97%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 63.41%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

