Read full article on original website
Nunya Business
4d ago
Who cares. She is apparently going to claim everything against everyone she can. Trying to stay relevant.
Reply
4
Related
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Reveals When She Realized Kid Rock Was Not the One -- and Where She Stands With Ex Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson knew right away that things weren't going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her memoir, the 55-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she knew her marriage to the 52-year-old singer wouldn't last. Kid Rock was Anderson's second...
Sea Coast Echo
Pamela Anderson's ex Tommy Lee 'trashed her trailer' after Baywatch kiss
Pamela Anderson claims her ex-husband Tommy Lee "trashed" her trailer after she kissed her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi onscreen. The 55-year-old actress has opened up about her life in a Netflix documentary titled 'Pamela, a Love Story' in which she lifts the lid on her rocky relationship with the Motley Crue drummer and in one scene she reads a journal entry which she wrote during her marriage which described Tommy flying into a rage over a smooch on her TV show.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’
“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death
A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Prince of Wails: Psychologists Suggest Harry's 'Trauma & Paranoia' Are To Blame For Constant Crusades Against Royal Family
Prince Harry has lost his grip on reality — and his intense paranoia is fueling his relentless attacks on his family, according to top doctors, RadarOnline.com has learned. Now dubbed the Prince of Wails, head case Harry, 38, has been in therapy for years. But after admitting he initially believed the tragic 1997 death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, was a hoax and revealing he suffers severe panic attacks, mental health experts fear he’s only getting worse – especially since he keeps changing his stories about alleged abuses inflicted on him and his wife, Meghan Markle, by his royal relatives.“Harry’s...
Comments / 17