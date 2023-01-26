Read full article on original website
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join with Mercy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. According to a release from the healthcare system, the decision comes after a search process involving a selection committee, the hospital board of directors and the system board of directors.
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
WKCTC celebrates 20th anniversary
I-155 southbound in Pemiscot County closed
Winter weather around Cape Girardeau
Hamburger Express closing in February
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/31
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt.
Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt.
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, they responded to 180 calls for service from midnight to 7 p.m. Monday. That included...
Icy winter conditions keep tow truck drivers busy
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill.
Highway patrol reports I-55 is slick from Cape Girardeau to Hayti.
Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)
Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
Heartland colleges, universities cancel Monday night classes, close Tuesday
(KFVS) - Some Heartland colleges and universities canceled classes Monday night, January 30 due to weather. We issued a First Alert Action Day for overnight Monday into Tuesday due to slick travel conditions from another round of sleet and ice. You can check our full list of closings in the...
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
Slick travel conditions update at noon 1/30
Scott City firefighters report I-55 is ice covered and they are responding to crashes in both directions on the interstate.
Warming shelters in the Heartland
(KFVS) - A couple more rounds of wintry weather is on the way. More snow, sleet and freezing rain. It will also be very cold with afternoon highs in the 20s Tuesday and barely above freezing on Wednesday. This does not account for the wind chill factor or overnight lows ranging in the teens and twenties.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
(KFVS) - A mixture of winter precipitation has created slick roadways in the Heartland. A mix of sleet and snow fell across our northern counties on Monday. While it was light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick. Farther south across our central counties,...
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
