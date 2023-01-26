‘Harry & Meghan’ Director Squashes Rumors Buckingham Palace Wasn’t Asked to Comment on Docuseries

Director Liz Garbus squashed rumors claiming that Buckingham Palace wasn’t asked to comment on the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Garbus, who directed the project, told Vanity Fair that she approached the docuseries with a different objective than the two royals.

The director expressed that she was interested in addressing “larger historical issues,” which the outlet defined as racism, colonialism, and white supremacy.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry envisioned the project as “telling their love story from their point of view.”

Garbus told Vanity Fair, “They were, to their credit, very open and willing to journey down some of the paths that they might not have originally considered. [The love story] is the spine, but, for me, it was always necessary to…connect the dots to the personal story and the larger historical context.”

She went on to state that doesn’t believe the monarchy isn’t void of criticism. “I don’t feel that [questioning] the monarchy is sacrilege, in the way that I don’t feel [questioning] the American government is sacrilege,” explained Garbus.

The director dismissed Buckingham Palace’s claims that the production didn’t reach out for comment on the docuseries. “They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show,” argued Garbus who insisted that they did reach out. She added, “We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

The six-part docuseries debuted in December and centers around The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they open up about their time as royals and their strained relationship with the press. Their accounts are supported with archival footage and interviews with their friends, family and historians.

Following the release, Prince Harry continued to speak out about his experience with the British royal family and the Institution for press ahead of the release of his debut memoir, Spare. The prince told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that the media is “spoon-fed” information from Buckingham Palace, saying, “At the bottom of it, they [the press] will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.