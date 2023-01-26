Letter: John Mapplebeck obituary

John Mapplebeck interviewing Kathleen Raine, 1997 Photograph: Derek Smith

Melvyn Bragg’s obituary of John Mapplebeck recalled his time as a BBC producer in Newcastle. I had the good fortune to get to know him during that period, when I had just joined the BBC as a production trainee and was feeling intimidated by the corporation’s very traditional ways.

His kindness and innovative approach enabled me to quickly feel part of the Voice of the People radio programme that he produced, a programme quite unlike any from other segments of the BBC.

Sixteen years later, when I resigned from the BBC, he realised that I would have a problem getting work, and commissioned me to write and direct a programme, enabling me to get back on my feet.

I treasure the memory of his integrity, his political commitment and his warm-hearted chuckle.