Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Wants To Be James Gunn's Lex Luthor (Exclusive)
The DC Universe now rests in James Gunn's hands. Alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced as the co-head of the freshly-minted DC Studios this past fall. While nothing tangible has come from Gunn's DC Universe yet, he has not been shy about teasing what he has in store for comic book movie fans. Beyond potential storylines and characters that he's planning on adapting, Gunn has alluded to the talent that he plans on tasking with bringing this rebooted cinematic universe to life, specifically hinting that he will "probably" work with his Guardians of the Galaxy cast at his "other job."
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the 2023 X-Men Fan Vote Candidates
It's time to find out which mutants are participating in the third annual X-Men Fan Vote. Fans immediately took to the idea that they could have a hand in selecting which of their favorite mutant heroes would join the roster of Krakoa's official X-Men team. The first year saw Polaris win the popular X-Men Fan Vote, followed by Firestar the next year. This year sees six X-Men up on the ballot that opens today, Tuesday, January 31st and runs until 11:59pm EST on Friday, February 3rd. Voting will take place on marvel.com/xmenvote.
ComicBook
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: New Look at Kang Released
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors is looking quite a bit different as Kang the Conqueror in the newest image released from the movie. Total Film showed off the Phase 5 villain in their latest issue. The picture shows a sullen Kang contemplating in what fans believe to be the MCU's interpretation of his famous Time Chair. As the trailers have made it quite clear, the villainous variant needs Ant-Man to steal something for him. And if he gets his hands on whatever that is, it could be catastrophic for the entire multiverse. Majors also spoke about Kang's intellect, and that becomes key to Quantumania's story. Read it for yourself down below and check out the image!
ComicBook
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
ComicBook
Shayna Baszler Debuts New Warhammer 40K-Inspired Ring Gear at Royal Rumble
Shayna Baszler debuted a new Warhammer 40K-inspired look at last night's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio. The well-known 40K fan debuted ring gear based on the Night Lords, a legion of Chaos Space Marines known primarily for their campaigns of terror and fear in the aftermath of the Horus Heresy. Baszler's ring gear incorporated the red wings and lightning emblazoned on the Night Lords' armor, as well as several arrows of the eight-pointed cross that represents Chaos in the Warhammer 40K universe. Baszler confirmed the connection this morning on her Twitter account, with a quote from Konrad Curze, the founder of the Night Lords.
ComicBook
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
ComicBook
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Preview Teases Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
Spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us incoming! After reaching Bill and Frank's compound in the latest episode of The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are in a world of trouble come next Sunday. Immediately following the show's latest episode Sunday night, HBO released the preview for the fourth episode, teasing plenty of trouble for the thrill-seekers.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Game Creator on Changing Bill and Frank's Fates
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us episode 3 and the video game.] Neil Druckmann, co-creator of The Last of Us video game and HBO's television adaptation, weighed whether to deviate from the game to tell a "totally different" story: an apocalyptic love story. Sunday's episode — titled "Long Long Time" after the Linda Ronstadt song that features heavily — flashes back to 2007, four years post-outbreak of the Cordyceps infection. Self-sufficient survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) is the lone inhabitant of Lincoln, Massachusetts, a town he's fortified and rigged with booby-traps to keep away outsiders, both dead and living.
Comments / 0