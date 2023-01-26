ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US forces kill key ISIS leader in Somalia

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

U.S. forces have killed a key ISIS figure in Somalia who was involved in helping to grow the organization in parts of the world like Afghanistan and Africa.

Senior administration officials said the U.S. military conducted an operation on Wednesday night in northern Somalia on orders from President Biden, resulting in the death of Bilal al-Sudani, who was an operative and facilitator for ISIS’s international network, and about 10 other ISIS operatives.

The operation caused no causalities among U.S. service members or civilians. It happened in a mountainous cave complex.

The officials said the U.S. prepared to capture al-Sudani, but a hostile response to the operation led to his death. They noted that they have informed key counterterrorism partners, including the Somali government, of the operation.

Members of Biden’s national security team were first briefed on the operation months ago, and the Defense Department briefed Biden and other top officials like Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy CIA Director David Cohen on it last week.

The officials said Biden signed off on the operation after receiving answers to questions he had about the risk to U.S. forces and civilians were answered, and following a recommendation from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and advice from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

“This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad,” Austin said in a statement.

Officials noted that forces had planned to try to capture al-Sudani due to the “challenging terrain,” and in order to increase the amount of intelligence the U.S. government could gain from the operation.

Officials said al-Sudani had supported ISIS’s expansion and activities across Africa and beyond through providing funding to sustain their operations. They said al-Sudani had engaged in terrorism for many years in Somalia and was designated by the Treasury Department in 2012 for his role in al-Shabaab.

The U.S. officials also noted that he helped foreign fighters travel to an al-Shabaab training camp and facilitated funding for foreign violent extremists in Somalia. They said his operational and financial role made him a target for the U.S.

— Updated 5:05 p.m.

