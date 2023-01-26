ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams’ jolt to Uber, Lyft that will flip their NYC car fleets to electric by 2030

By Bernadette Hogan, Nolan Hicks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

City Hall and the nation’s biggest ride-hailing companies — Uber and Lyft — have struck a deal to convert their car fleets in the Big Apple from gasoline to all-electric by 2030, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.

Hizzoner rolled out the agreement with the giant ride-hailing app companies during his annual State of the City address in Queens, saying it would play a major role in cutting pollution across the five boroughs.

“That’s zero emissions for over 100,000 vehicles on our city streets. And it will be achieved with no new costs for individual drivers,” Adams told the assembled dignitaries. “We’re pleased that both companies are embracing this shift.”

City Hall said the firms agreed in anticipation of new rules from the Taxi and Limousine Commission, which will require the greening of New York’s entire cab and for-hire vehicle fleets under rules by the deadline.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that City Hall has reached an agreement with Uber and Lyft to convert their New York City fleets of vehicles to electric cars by 2030.
Paul Martinka

These will not be the first electric cabs or for-hire cars to hit the road in the five boroughs. Ford’s Mustang Mach-Es and Telsa’s Model 3 are both being slowly added to the fleet of iconic yellow cars.

Meanwhile, a for-hire service, Revel, has gained approval to operate Telsas in New York City as well.

The TLC regulates the industry, issuing the medallions needed by yellow cabs to take hails from street corners, the license plates for-hire cars must have to operate legally and the licenses that cabbies must have to operate.

Adams noted at his State of the CIty address the deal comes with “no new costs for individual drivers.”
Paul Martinka

The proposed rule language has yet to be released.

