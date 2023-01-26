ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another cold snap headed our way. At least it’ll be sunny in Western Washington

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

The mercury will take a plunge this weekend, bringing three days of below-freezing temperatures to the Tacoma and Olympia areas.

The National Weather Service said an Arctic cold front coming south through British Columbia’s Fraser Valley will settle in over Western Washington beginning Saturday night.

The entire West Coast will be impacted by the cold, said NWS meteorologist Dev McMillian.

Wind then cold

Ushering in the cold front will be a northeasterly wind beginning Saturday night, McMillian said. While Whatcom County and points north will feel the brunt of the front, Pierce and Thurston counties will have sustained winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will plummet to a low of 26 for Tacoma on Sunday night. Monday’s high will creep above freezing only to fall again to 26. Tuesday night’s low should hover at 32 before the cold snap eases for the rest of the week.

Highs will hit at about 38 degrees Sunday through Monday before heading back into the 40s Wednesday.

Sunny side

The bright side to the coming freeze is sun. Sunday and Monday are both forecast to be sunny. Clouds will return on Tuesday.

It’ll be a mixed bag on Washington’s coast this weekend. Saturday could be wet and windy while Sunday looks to be sunny with a high of 40 degrees at Long Beach.

