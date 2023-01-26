ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

A letter to the next US president: Here’s how you can fix our military

Sport teams ironically illustrate what the military has forgotten: The best players always should be selected from a diverse population after a performance-based selection process. The NFL’s combine is a great example. While it doesn’t always predict the best performers, it’s hard to imagine the NFL only picking players based...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
MilitaryTimes

Snagged military fuel card contract triggers lawmaker scrutiny

WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon is taking another stab at opening competition for the AIR Card program, a government credit card widely used to pay for a huge military expense ― fuel, but the effort is facing skepticism from a key lawmaker. Under the contract, troops use the Aviation...
MilitaryTimes

Better pay for junior troops will be top focus of new House panel

A special House panel on military quality of life issues plans to spend the next year analyzing service member pay issues with an eye towards significant financial boosts for junior enlisted troops in 2025, according to the congressman tapped to lead the effort. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a retired Air...

