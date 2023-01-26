ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets Mike LaFleur Has 'Inside Track' To Be Hired As Rams Offensive Coordinator

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFUdN_0kSZmnBd00

Former Jets assistant Mike LaFleur has emerged as the top contender for the Rams offensive coordinator position.

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff has already undergone some serious changes this offseason.

And now, one of the biggest open positions appears to be on the verge of being filled.

According to reports, the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

"I’m told Mike LaFleur currently* “has the inside track” on being named the offensive coordinator for the Rams, barring a pivot in communications since LaFleur has options, per league sources," ESPN's Josina Anderson said . "Obviously nothing is ever done until papers are signed."

LaFleur was hired as the Jets' offensive coordinator in 2021, after spending four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator, as well as two years as the team's wide receivers coach, following Robert Salah who took over as New York's head coach.

Under LaFleur, and with Zach Wilson at quarterback, the Jets went 11-23 over those two seasons and missed the playoffs in both years.

Before joining the Jets, LaFleur had worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan since 2014.

He is the younger brother of Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur would be taking over for the recently departed Liam Coen, who accepted the same role with the Kentucky Wildcats.

