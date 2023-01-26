Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
UpNorthLive.com
9th annual Veterans Cup held in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Team beat Traverse City Central High School 2-1 in the 9th annual Veterans Cup on Saturday. But this event is about much more than just hockey. The benefit game pits the two teams against each other, while also raising money...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Charlevoix hires new police chief following harassment investigation
The city council of Charlevoix appointed a new police chief after another candidate dropped their bid for the job Thursday. Jill McDonnell was unanimously chosen for the position. She brings nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement and has served as Emergency Management Coordinator in Charlevoix since 2020. Deputy...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord initiative aims to replant trees lost to tornado
GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rebuilding efforts are continuing months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. The city has lost hundreds if not thousands of trees due to the tornado. Another story: Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado. Gaylord Long Term Recovery is looking for people who...
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
UpNorthLive.com
No injuries reported in Cadillac house fire
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- No one was injured after a home caught fire in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Fire Department. At 3:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 11878 East M-55 Highway in Clam Lake Township. Firefighters arrived at 3:20...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
Small Michigan coastal town ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the U.S.
LELAND, MI - You’ll have no shortage of Instagrammable photos after visiting this small coastal town. One of Michigan’s most picturesque places is getting some love from a national publication. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland among the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. “Fishtown,”...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
UpNorthLive.com
School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
UpNorthLive.com
Chicago to perform at National Cherry Festival
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rock and roll band Chicago is set to perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer. The band will perform on Friday, July 7 on the on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
Police make arrests after 2 found dead of suspected overdoses in Northern Michigan
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests after two people were found dead in a home from suspected overdoses. Kenneth Roy Wilke, a property owner, and another unnamed male were arrested after leaving the residence on Jan. 11. Wilke was wanted on a warrant and the second male was arrested on narcotics charges, deputies said.
2 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into tree in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Two people died after a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a tree in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on M-115 near S 19 ½ Road in Antioch Township ay 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday.
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. Updated story: Bodies left in home for roughly a...
UpNorthLive.com
Bodies left in home for roughly a week before discovery, sheriff speculates
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in an ongoing investigation in Kalkaska County, after a man was arrested when two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail and has been charged with two counts of concealing the...
9&10 News
Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?
Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
