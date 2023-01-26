ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
ESCANABA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

9th annual Veterans Cup held in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Team beat Traverse City Central High School 2-1 in the 9th annual Veterans Cup on Saturday. But this event is about much more than just hockey. The benefit game pits the two teams against each other, while also raising money...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Charlevoix hires new police chief following harassment investigation

The city council of Charlevoix appointed a new police chief after another candidate dropped their bid for the job Thursday. Jill McDonnell was unanimously chosen for the position. She brings nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement and has served as Emergency Management Coordinator in Charlevoix since 2020. Deputy...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord initiative aims to replant trees lost to tornado

GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rebuilding efforts are continuing months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. The city has lost hundreds if not thousands of trees due to the tornado. Another story: Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado. Gaylord Long Term Recovery is looking for people who...
GAYLORD, MI
Up North Voice

Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

No injuries reported in Cadillac house fire

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- No one was injured after a home caught fire in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Fire Department. At 3:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 11878 East M-55 Highway in Clam Lake Township. Firefighters arrived at 3:20...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Chicago to perform at National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rock and roll band Chicago is set to perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer. The band will perform on Friday, July 7 on the on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Police make arrests after 2 found dead of suspected overdoses in Northern Michigan

KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests after two people were found dead in a home from suspected overdoses. Kenneth Roy Wilke, a property owner, and another unnamed male were arrested after leaving the residence on Jan. 11. Wilke was wanted on a warrant and the second male was arrested on narcotics charges, deputies said.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. Updated story: Bodies left in home for roughly a...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
MESICK, MI

