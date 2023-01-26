ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

NYC subway elevators breaking, trapping commuters

As the MTA works to install more elevators at subway stations across the city, they are struggling to get a grip on the ones that are already in use. FOX 5 NY looks into why more and more elevators are breaking down and in some cases, trapping people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County

NEW YORK - Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach. The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County. Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed multiple times in the head in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a knife-wielding assailant who stabbed another man multiple times in the head. According to authorities, at around 2 p.m. on January 14, the victim, a 23-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

NEW JERSEY - Police are looking for a man they say lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Police responded Sunday around 9:30 a.m. to Temple Ner Tamid, located at 939 Broad Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching around 3:19 a.m. with a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
fox5ny.com

MTA ends free Wi-Fi service on NYC buses

NEW YORK - The MTA has ended a free Wi-Fi service on buses in New York City. The transit agency says the program is rarely used and costs millions of dollars a year to run. MTA officials say that only 1.5% of local bus passengers and 4.5% of express bus passengers system-wide used the Wi-Fi service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx house fire

NEW YORK - One person has died, and another two have been injured after a house fire in the Bronx on Sunday. Just after 3 p.m., Firefighters responded to a call of a two-story house on Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview section that was fully engulfed in flames. It took...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC mural honors Hip Hop artist KRS-One

NEW YORK - "Wow! Wow!" Hip Hop great KRS-One said. He was reacting to a street mural of himself just created on a building on 2nd St. near 1st Ave. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Lawrence " Kris" Parker was born in the city in 1973. He came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Best and worst states for singles

NEW YORK - Where you live can make a big difference if you are looking for love. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. It rated California as the best state for singles looking to date. It ranked first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY to require Uber, Lyft to have zero-emission fleets by 2030

NEW YORK - As part of New York City's green initiative, officials say ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft to have a zero-emission fleet by the year 2030. The city has earmarked more than $10M in federal grants to replace nearly 1,000 vehicles that are powered by fossil fuels. They will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

AKC's 'Meet the Breeds' returns to NYC's Javits Center

NEW YORK - Thousands of people attended the 14th American Kennel Club's "Meet the Breeds" event this weekend. The AKC brings in 130 breeds for potential dog owners to meet, play with, and learn about before they make their purchase. At the Leonberger booth, they spun, crocheted, and sold scarves,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of band Television, dies at 73

NEW YORK - Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

