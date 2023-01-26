Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
NYC subway elevators breaking, trapping commuters
As the MTA works to install more elevators at subway stations across the city, they are struggling to get a grip on the ones that are already in use. FOX 5 NY looks into why more and more elevators are breaking down and in some cases, trapping people.
Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County
NEW YORK - Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach. The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County. Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.
Man stabbed multiple times in the head in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a knife-wielding assailant who stabbed another man multiple times in the head. According to authorities, at around 2 p.m. on January 14, the victim, a 23-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.
Man wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue
NEW JERSEY - Police are looking for a man they say lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Police responded Sunday around 9:30 a.m. to Temple Ner Tamid, located at 939 Broad Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching around 3:19 a.m. with a...
MTA ends free Wi-Fi service on NYC buses
NEW YORK - The MTA has ended a free Wi-Fi service on buses in New York City. The transit agency says the program is rarely used and costs millions of dollars a year to run. MTA officials say that only 1.5% of local bus passengers and 4.5% of express bus passengers system-wide used the Wi-Fi service.
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx house fire
NEW YORK - One person has died, and another two have been injured after a house fire in the Bronx on Sunday. Just after 3 p.m., Firefighters responded to a call of a two-story house on Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview section that was fully engulfed in flames. It took...
NYC mural honors Hip Hop artist KRS-One
NEW YORK - "Wow! Wow!" Hip Hop great KRS-One said. He was reacting to a street mural of himself just created on a building on 2nd St. near 1st Ave. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Lawrence " Kris" Parker was born in the city in 1973. He came...
Best and worst states for singles
NEW YORK - Where you live can make a big difference if you are looking for love. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. It rated California as the best state for singles looking to date. It ranked first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities.
NY to require Uber, Lyft to have zero-emission fleets by 2030
NEW YORK - As part of New York City's green initiative, officials say ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft to have a zero-emission fleet by the year 2030. The city has earmarked more than $10M in federal grants to replace nearly 1,000 vehicles that are powered by fossil fuels. They will...
AKC's 'Meet the Breeds' returns to NYC's Javits Center
NEW YORK - Thousands of people attended the 14th American Kennel Club's "Meet the Breeds" event this weekend. The AKC brings in 130 breeds for potential dog owners to meet, play with, and learn about before they make their purchase. At the Leonberger booth, they spun, crocheted, and sold scarves,...
Powerball jackpot grows to $613M after no winner in Saturday's drawing
NEW YORK - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $613M after no winner was found in Saturday night's drawing. However, while no new multi-millionaires may have been found, several people from New York City are getting a little bit more money in their pockets. According to the New York Lottery,...
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of band Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK - Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by...
