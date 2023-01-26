ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Music News

Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over Soundalike Voice Featured In ‘Betty (Get Money)’ — ‘A Deliberate and Nearly Indistinguishable Imitation’

Rick Astley is officially suing Yung Gravy, Dillon Francis, and others over “Betty (Get Money),” which allegedly contains a “nearly indistinguishable” – and unauthorized – imitation of his voice. 56-year-old Rick Astley just recently submitted the firmly worded complaint to a California federal court,...
