ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pG54j_0kSZi7Fe00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the first degree.

On Feb. 6, 2017, a female victim was walking in the area of Scajaquada Street and Kilhoffer Street when, police say, she was attacked and forcibly raped at gunpoint by Mike. After the attack, Mike stole the victim’s cell phone, pack of cigarettes, and approximately $12 in cash.

On Feb. 21, 2017, a second female victim was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway when she was attacked by Mike. Police say Mike dragged the victim to the side of a nearby garage where he forcibly raped her at knifepoint.

On July 3, 2017, a third female victim was walking on Wick Street when, police say, she was approached by Mike who lured her to a nearby area alongside train tracks. Mike forcibly raped the victim while pointing a gun at her head. Mike stole the victim’s cellphone during the attack.

All three victims reported the attacks to police and underwent rape kits.

According to police, Mike was not known to any of the victims and the crimes are believed to be random.

Mike was indicted on the three rape cases while pending prosecution for possession of an illegal weapon. In January 2021, Mike was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when Cheektowaga police initiated a traffic stop on Williams Street near Charles Street after, they say, the driver failed to signal while changing lanes.

Police say they found a loaded, illegal handgun under the front passenger seat during a search of the vehicle. The gun was submitted to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for forensic testing. Mike was linked to the gun through DNA testing.

Mike pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. he was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on the gun case to be served concurrently to his sentence on the rape cases.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 1

Jillette
4d ago

That's not long enough!!!!!! He should get life without parole. Three separate incidents. At least give him 20 years per victim with no parole on each count!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
SARDINIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer.  28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

Freedom dispute leads to arrest of local woman

On January 26, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Abigail C. Klink, 25, of Freedom, NY, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. Troopers investigating an altercation which occurred at a business on State Route 98 in the hamlet of Sandusky, town of Freedom, determined Klink had damaged property belonging to another person during the dispute.
FREEDOM, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man faces charges following Amherst shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Amherst. Daniel Wyatt, 27, faces one count of criminal possession of a weapon; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; one count of criminal possession of stolen property; and endangering the welfare of a child.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy