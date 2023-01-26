Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
KGET 17
Teens can get a summer job or internship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
KGET 17
Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week
A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
Trail extension connects NOR communities to Kern River Parkway Bike Path
The Stockdale River Ranch Multi-Use Trail, a 2.5 mile connector bridges the Kern River, is now open to the public.
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
Taft Midway Driller
Fire damages boarded-up downtown building
A suspicious fire broke out in a vacant, boarded-up downtown building Saturday and caused $30,000 damage. The fire started just after noon on the second floor of a two-story building at 401 Center Street. Firefighters saw smoke from the fire while en route and called for a second alarm. Upon...
Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
Local conservation group wants the water given back to the Kern River
"You look at all the great cities of the world, right? Try to imagine Egypt without the Nile. That would be insane!"
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Shasta
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
Bakersfield Californian
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center. The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
KGET 17
Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
