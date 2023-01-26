ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week

A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Fire damages boarded-up downtown building

A suspicious fire broke out in a vacant, boarded-up downtown building Saturday and caused $30,000 damage. The fire started just after noon on the second floor of a two-story building at 401 Center Street. Firefighters saw smoke from the fire while en route and called for a second alarm. Upon...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Shasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale

The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

