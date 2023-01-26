ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nwestiowa.com

Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Growing Together Mini-Grants Awarded For Projects In O’Brien, Lyon Counties

Northwest Iowa — Garden programs in Lyon and O’Brien counties are receiving some financial assistance. In the midst of record-setting food pantry usage throughout the state, Growing Together Mini-Grants will provide fresh produce and nutrition education to pantries in 2023 through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.
LYON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Roof Collapses On Inwood Community Center

Inwood, Iowa — The roof of the gym part of the Inwood Community Center has collapsed. Inwood city officials tell us no one was injured when the roof collapsed on Saturday night, January 28th, in the 7 p.m. hour. They are asking people to stay away from the community center as they work through details with insurance and cleanup.
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans

SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers

Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
DES MOINES, IA
algonaradio.com

Two Casinos Fined by IRGC

Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
EMMETSBURG, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KIMT

Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Wanda Rea Greving

Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Sheldon, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on January 27 2023 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. In honor of her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. Memorials can...
PIERRE, SD
WHO 13

Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
WOWT

1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death

(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term

Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Wind Chill Advisory Issued

Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 8 P.M. Monday evening until 10 A.M. Tuesday morning for the broadcast area. From the National Weather Service:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 228 PM CST...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
EMMETSBURG, IA

