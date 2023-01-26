Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Minot man’s cause of death determined to be accidental drowning
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning. The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed his cause of...
KFYR-TV
Power outages reported in Minot, surrounding communities
Minot, N.D. (KMOT) - Power outages are being reported Tuesday morning in parts of Minot and some surrounding communities west of town. According to the Xcel website, roughly 2,700 customers are without power in Minot, and west to Burlington, Des Lacs, and Berthold, as of 5:30 a.m. The site indicates...
Ashlan Garcia’s death in Minot ruled an accidental drowning
An 8-month investigation into the May 2022 death of a man whose body was found in the Souris River has come to a close.
KFYR-TV
Minot man arrested and charged with murder after overnight shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police responded to a Northwest Minot hotel, at around 11:52 pm last night after a shooting was reported. When officials arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He later died. Darrion Jackson turned himself in to the police a short...
kfgo.com
Shane Johnson Breaks North Dakota Burbot Record
Shane Johnson’s 19-pound, 8-ounce burbot broke a state record that’s been in the books for nearly 40 years. The Minot angler caught the 41.5-inch fish Jan. 3 from the Garrison Dam Tailrace. The previous record of 18 pounds, 4 ounces was established in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, a...
Minot man arrested for indecent exposure and failure to update address
Taskey had registered a new address on Monday, but began his stay at the address over the weekend, two nights before registering with the police.
newsdakota.com
Two Drivers Killed In Crash Near Velva Identified
VELVA, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Velva January 22nd on Highway 52. The Patrol said a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte of Minot was traveling southeast bound on Highway 52 and crossed into the opposite lane. A 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer of Velva was traveling northwest bound and was struck by the Mazda head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Mother and daughter duo open Back Door Treasures
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A mother and daughter duo brings another business to Minot and plans to provide assistance for those who are in need. Back Door Treasures in Minot is a 3 story, 10,000 square foot thrift store that is owned by Stanley Native Lana Flaten and her daughter Michelle Waldbillig. Located in downtown […]
KFYR-TV
Federal grant supports Minot State Psychology students
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University’s school psychology program has received a $4.3 million grant from the Department of Education. The series of events that leads someone to decide where to plant their career goals is unpredictable. Taylor Smock, a first-year graduate student at Minot State, has...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Berthold, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Mandaree School basketball team will have a game with Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold on January 28, 2023, 18:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 1