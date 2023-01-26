ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

4 Rochester teens crash stolen car while trying to steal second car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four teens detained for attempting to steal second car in one day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of South Union Street, near Chapman Alley, for the report of several suspects stealing a Hyundai. They interrupted the larceny while it was in progress. The suspects arrived to the location in an already stolen Hyundai...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. During her arraignment Friday, someone in the courtroom shouted, “Baby killer.”
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death

Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing

Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run

GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arson Probe Underway in Fatal Hancock St. Fire

Rochester police confirm a woman in her 70s was killed in a fire early this morning at a 9-family apartment building on Hancock Street. The fire broke out around 4:20 this morning. RPD Captain Frank Umbrino also confirms there was a domestic dispute call prior to the fire. He says...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester

Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy