WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
rochesterfirst.com
4 Rochester teens crash stolen car while trying to steal second car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
WHEC TV-10
Four teens detained for attempting to steal second car in one day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of South Union Street, near Chapman Alley, for the report of several suspects stealing a Hyundai. They interrupted the larceny while it was in progress. The suspects arrived to the location in an already stolen Hyundai...
Man charged with murder of a 29-year-old pleads not guilty in relation to Culver Rd. incident
UPDATE (1/29): News 8 staff in the courtroom say Robert Bloomfield pleaded not guilty to his charges of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Broomfield’s next court date is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ORIGINAL: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old was shot and killed […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. During her arraignment Friday, someone in the courtroom shouted, “Baby killer.”
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on an arrest made in relation to the fatal hit and run on Elmgrove Road on January 15.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death
Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
13 WHAM
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run
GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
iheart.com
Arson Probe Underway in Fatal Hancock St. Fire
Rochester police confirm a woman in her 70s was killed in a fire early this morning at a 9-family apartment building on Hancock Street. The fire broke out around 4:20 this morning. RPD Captain Frank Umbrino also confirms there was a domestic dispute call prior to the fire. He says...
iheart.com
Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester
Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
WHEC TV-10
Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
EXPLAINER: What is “bail jumping?”
Under the New York Penal Law, failure for an individual to appear for a court appearance on their criminal case can result in additional criminal charges for them. These charges are called New York bail jumping.
