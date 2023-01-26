Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Study session finds RPL needs more space
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library building is nearing its 30-year mark. Over the past three decades, it’s seen some significant growth. Since 1995 the library has seen a 48% increase in its service population- as well as an 89% increase in circulation, surpassing 2 million titles for the first time.
KAAL-TV
Twins Winter Caravan to make stops in Rochester, Mason City this week
(ABC 6 News) – Winter continues to rage on, but it’s not too early to start thinking about spring and baseball season. The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is in progress with stops in Rochester and Mason City scheduled this week. The caravan will stop at...
KAAL-TV
The Landing MN prepares for cold week
(ABC 6 News) – Temperatures are expected to drop this week and while it may just be typical winter weather for some, for those experiencing homelessness, it can be a life-threatening situation. The Landing MN, a Rochester non-profit that assists those experiencing homelessness, is preparing for the cold week.
KAAL-TV
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
KAAL-TV
Dee Sabol departing Diversity Council position
(ABC 6 News) – The Board of the Diversity Council announced Monday that Executive Director Dee Sabol is leaving her position. Sabol has been with the council since December 2015, leading several projects and initiatives in Rochester. Dee has been involved in securing extensive funding for the Rochester community...
KAAL-TV
Sunny, But Very Cold Monday
Brr! It’s a very cold start to the new work & school week, with morning temperatures nearing -10° for many! Highs will struggle, staying barely above-zero before going back below by the evening. Even with a sunny sky, it is going to be a cold one, with wind chills near -25 at times. Just think though, it could be worse, and it has been on this day. 4 years ago, our wind chills plummeted to -61° at the Rochester International Airport! We won’t be THAT cold, but still cold enough you’ll want to bundle up & layer up!
KAAL-TV
Riceville cancels school Tuesday due to no heat
(ABC 6 News) – The Riceville Community School District has canceled classes on Tuesday due to no heat. In a Facebook post, the district said there is a power outage resulting in the boilers being out. ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.
KAAL-TV
Renewed calls for police reform following Tyre Nichols video
(ABC 6 News) – Following the police death of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform around the country are growing. ABC 6 News anchor Laura lee sat down with Wale Elegbede, Vice President of the Rochester branch of the NAACP, for his reaction to the violence, the protests and the calls for change following Tyre’s death.
KAAL-TV
Safety during extreme cold temperatures
(ABC 6 News) – This week in 2019, we had wind chills dip as low as 60-and-61-degrees-below-zero at the Rochester International Airport. Those are the 2nd and 4th overall coldest wind chills since the 1940s. Spending a lot of time outside in these temperatures is not advised. But if...
KAAL-TV
Peak alert issued Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are issuing a peak energy alert this evening beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
