Brr! It’s a very cold start to the new work & school week, with morning temperatures nearing -10° for many! Highs will struggle, staying barely above-zero before going back below by the evening. Even with a sunny sky, it is going to be a cold one, with wind chills near -25 at times. Just think though, it could be worse, and it has been on this day. 4 years ago, our wind chills plummeted to -61° at the Rochester International Airport! We won’t be THAT cold, but still cold enough you’ll want to bundle up & layer up!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO