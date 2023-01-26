Cobb still seeing medium COVID transmission as Memark encourages boosters

Cobb County continues to experience medium levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s classification of COVID-19 community level is based on the number of cases and hospitalizations in the county and indicates the strain on a community’s healthcare system as opposed to measuring the presence and spread of the virus in an area.

According to the CDC, the case rate in Cobb is 70.12 cases per 100,000 people, a nearly 40% drop from last week's case rate. In Cobb, 10% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, a nearly 3% drop from last week.

Since Jan. 18, a total of 11 people have died of COVID-19 in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Jan. 25, and how they compare to two weeks prior. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.

As of Jan. 26, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 173 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 47% of them unvaccinated. The system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 71% of them unvaccinated, and seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, four of them unvaccinated.

In a public health update, Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark encouraged residents to get their COVID booster shots if they had not already done so earlier in the winter.

"Our elderly and immunocompromised residents continue to be at the highest risk, so we need to protect them as best we can," Memark wrote in her message.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report .

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov .