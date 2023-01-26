Coaching Changes Could Still Come for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still open to coaching additions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it official that they will keep offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but team president Art Rooney II said that doesn't mean coaching changes are necessarily out of the question.

Rooney spoke with local media to address the previous season and changes for the upcoming year, including the decision to keep Canada in 2023.

"We just felt like there's enough there to build on that we want to continue to keep that group together," Rooney said.

While offensive coordinator is filled, the Steelers won't say all coaching changes are final for the upcoming season. When asked about a possible Brian Flores-like role on offense, Rooney said the team remains open to adjustments within the staff.

MORE: Art Rooney Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

"I wouldn't take anything off the table," Rooney said. "We're at that time of year where Mike [Tomlin]'s evaluating coaches. We have coaches that are interviewing other places. So the coaching staff, there could still be changes to it."

The Steelers have already lost wide receiver assistant coach Blaine Stewart to West Virginia and Flores remains a top candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator positions.

Pittsburgh could be open to adding more eyes on offense, but could also look to replace Flores if he leaves for another position. Both are certainly options to watch out for as the offseason progresses.

