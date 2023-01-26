Rates of return since 2000

The S&P 500's annual return on investment is a critical indicator of the stock market's performance. The average return since the S&P 500's establishment is 11% .

There are a few notable data points here—perhaps the most prominent of which is the Great Recession in 2008. That financial crisis resulted in the most significant drop in the S&P 500 return of the last 20 years. Since the recession, however, the rate of return has been above average almost every year.