ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

These 5 charts show the ups and downs of the US stock market over 10 years

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ABMj_0kSZgyre00

The U.S. stock market is a complicated beast, and with recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen some volatility in the last few years. Stocks dipped quite a bit during the pandemic but have recovered since.

To get an idea of how the stock market has fared in the last 10 years, watch trends of major market indices—or certain groups of companies' stocks that give a sample of how the entire market is performing. Perhaps the most well-known market index is the S&P 500, a group of the 500 largest companies on the U.S. stock market.

While the S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best indicator of how the stock market is faring, other market indices can give you a different view based on the type of companies they track. Dow Jones, for instance, follows 30 of the largest companies in the country from various industries. The NASDAQ includes all stocks on the NASDAQ market, largely comprised of tech companies.

By watching the performance of these and other market indices, investors can get a good idea of how the U.S. stock market as a whole has performed over time. Olive Invest examined historical equities data from S&P Dow Jones , NASDAQ , and other data sources to see how the stock market has fared over the last decade.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Herald News

Industries Most Likely to See Layoffs + How to Save Your Job

Tech and media layoffs have gotten the most headlines lately. But combined, the two high-profile industries account for only about 5% of U.S. employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Other industries are also cutting jobs, including the auto industry, manufacturing and financial services. Unemployment is expected to deepen as the Fed slows the economy in a continuing effort to tame inflation. What jobs are most at risk and which...
The Herald News

December consumer spending declines; recession concerns remain

(The Center Square) – Consumer spending fell 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index – a closely watched measure of inflation – for December increased 5%. Prices for goods increased 4.6% and prices for services increased 5.2%. Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 6.9%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index...
The Herald News

Republican U.S. senators file bill to end China's Permanent Normal Trade Status

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators filed a bill on Friday to end China’s Permanent Normal Trade Status (PNTR), citing concerns over American job losses and human rights abuses overseas. The China Trade Relations Act, which would strip China of its PNTR, was filed by U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Ted Budd, R-N.C., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. If passed, according to the bill language, it would...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy