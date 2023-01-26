ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Longtime LA Trade Target Reportedly Available Ahead of Deadline

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11n1gn_0kSZgnOt00

LA should probably jump on this.

Your Los Angeles Lakers' first trade piece acquired during the 2022-23 NBA season, combo forward Rui Hachimura (He's nominally a four but can play some three), had a pretty encouraging debut for LA last night in a 113-104 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs

Will LA team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka continue making moves to improve the team this season, even if that means sacrificing at least some future draft equity? He certainly should, given the fact that 38-year-old LeBron James's sustained greatness beyond this, his 20th NBA season, is certainly not guaranteed.

Although there have been conflicting reports surrounding the availability of 3-and-D center Myles Turner, who's been having a career year, his Indiana Pacers teammate Buddy Hield (another longtime trade target for the Lakers) apparently remains very much in play.

Sources inform Sam Amico of Hoops Wire that both Hield, an elite sharpshooting 6'4" shooting guard, and second-year swingman Chris Duarte could be made available for the right price.

LA, which continues to suffer from a deficit of three-point shooting and a glut of tiny guards soaking up minutes, could really use the surfaces of both players, especially given Duarte's upside as a perimeter defender. A first-round draft pick would be essential to completing any deal for Hield, Amico has been told. The Lakers almost shipped out Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million deal and multiple future draft picks for Hield and Turner over the summer, and while Amico hears Turner could be off the table, the possibility of Hield remains interesting.

Through 50 games this season, Hield is averaging 17.6 points on .448/.424/.873 shooting splits, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals. That 42.4% three-point shooting rate comes on a high-volume 9.0 attempts a night! He'd be a terrific fit for the Lakers' biggest weakness on offense.

Because the Pacers have so many players still on rookie scale contracts, they remain well under the cap. LA could trade Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million and one future first-round pick (in either 2027 or 2029), perhaps with mild lottery protections, to Indiana in exchange for Hield and Duarte, who together earn "just" $26.7 million.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy