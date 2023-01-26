Derrick Henry Helps Send Veteran to Super Bowl LVII

The Tennessee Titans running back is one of several NFL players who worked with USAA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor those who have served.

Derrick Henry is sending a military veteran to the Super Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans running back is one of several NFL players who teamed up with USAA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor those who have served across the globe.

John Lambert, a native and resident of Fairview, Tenn., and his wife Patricia will be in Glendale, Ariz. On Feb. 12. The two are long-time Titans fans, and Lambert’s military career was recognized by Henry via Twitter on Thursday.

“Men and women who bravely serve our country at sea like Navy veteran and Titans fan John Lambert allow Americans like me to keep my feet on solid ground,” Henry said in a release. “Working with USAA and the VFW to send John Lambert to the Super Bowl is just a small way say thank you for his service and I look forward to meeting him in Phoenix.”

Lambert spent six years in active duty (2006-08) with the United States Navy and three more in the Naval Reserves (2006-08). During that time, he earned three Navy Achievement Medals, a National Defense Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, and an Expert Pistol Medal. He was twice deployed to the Persian Gulf, where he was involved in counterterrorism, piracy and drug operations, as an Aegis Fire Controlman aboard the USS Philippine Sea.

He currently works as a technical sales manager.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Participating teams will be determined Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship games.