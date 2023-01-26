ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Derrick Henry Helps Send Veteran to Super Bowl LVII

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgoXe_0kSZgXE900

The Tennessee Titans running back is one of several NFL players who worked with USAA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor those who have served.

Derrick Henry is sending a military veteran to the Super Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans running back is one of several NFL players who teamed up with USAA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor those who have served across the globe.

John Lambert, a native and resident of Fairview, Tenn., and his wife Patricia will be in Glendale, Ariz. On Feb. 12. The two are long-time Titans fans, and Lambert’s military career was recognized by Henry via Twitter on Thursday.

“Men and women who bravely serve our country at sea like Navy veteran and Titans fan John Lambert allow Americans like me to keep my feet on solid ground,” Henry said in a release. “Working with USAA and the VFW to send John Lambert to the Super Bowl is just a small way say thank you for his service and I look forward to meeting him in Phoenix.”

Lambert spent six years in active duty (2006-08) with the United States Navy and three more in the Naval Reserves (2006-08). During that time, he earned three Navy Achievement Medals, a National Defense Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, and an Expert Pistol Medal. He was twice deployed to the Persian Gulf, where he was involved in counterterrorism, piracy and drug operations, as an Aegis Fire Controlman aboard the USS Philippine Sea.

He currently works as a technical sales manager.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Participating teams will be determined Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders says ex-NFL head coach will help his Colorado staff

Deion Sanders has already attracted plenty of attention to his Colorado program through his recruiting work and transfer portal acquisitions, but his coaching staff is also drawing attention. Sanders visited with “The Pregame Show” for an interview that was published this week. In the interview, Sanders talked about the experience on his coaching staff, and... The post Deion Sanders says ex-NFL head coach will help his Colorado staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.  According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.  Ryans is expected to ...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy