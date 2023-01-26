ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvJ0a_0kSZg9NC00

Parcells believes in the modern Dallas Cowboys but has a dire outlook for the team's rushing future.

The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response.

Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team , Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.

The optimism comes in backhanded fashion, as Parcells refers to the Cowboys as "a good team." When franchise quarterback Dak Prescott comes in, however, Parcells is a bit murky in his praise.

"They don’t have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he’s good enough to win with," Parcells says. "I just think they have to put more pieces around him. They just have to be more reliant on the overall scheme. Their defense is pretty good, but their overall offensive scheme has to be more balanced."

While Prescott has generally consistent under center since taking over in 2016 ... the 61 wins he has earned as a starter is tied for fifth amongst NFL starters in that span ... his propensity for turning the ball over and struggle to get past the NFC Divisional round has caused some to wonder if he's the quarterback capable of fulfilling the championship aspirations constantly placed on the Cowboys. Two interceptions in Sunday's game, for example, helped San Francisco built a 9-6 halftime lead.

Parcells believes, however, that the right weaponry can push Prescott in the right direction ... though Dallas might have to make some changes in one of the most important areas of assistance.

Much has been made about the futures of running back Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard: the latter is slated to hit free agency after a career-best season while the Cowboys can get out of Elliott's contract at an affordable rate of dead money afer he mostly struggled in his seventh season collaborating with Prescott.

Parcells, however, thinks that physical, not financial, causes may force the Cowboys into a change.

"They’re going to have to invest in some new running backs," Parcells prophesized. "Tony Pollard had a great year (career highs of 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns). I don’t know if he can hold up for too long physically, and he’s a free agent this offseason. I think Ezekiel Elliott is near the end."

To Parcells' point, Elliott endured dramatic drop-offs in nearly every major rushing statistical category, including 876 yards on 3.8 a carry. making his potential 2023 cap hit of $16.7 million undesireable, especiially with the Cowboys required to eat only $11.8 million in dead money if Elliott is released . Pollard broke through and began picking up the primary carries but suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula in the earlier stages of the loss to the 49ers.

Adding to Dallas' plight, at least in The Tuna's eyes, is his rather optimisitc views of their divisional rivals: he refers to the Philadelphia Eagles, set to compete in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday (2 p.m. CT, Fox), as "the most solid team in the NFC." Dallas' fellow Divisional playoff losers, the New York Giants, are lauded for "a great year," though Parcells does chide the latter for not beating "the heavyweights in their division," citing an 0-5 record against the Cowboys and Eagles this year.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

hammer of the heretic
3d ago

finishing as the 6th ranked team in the league is pretty good in my book. I know other people think that if you don't beat every team by 100 points and win the Super Bowl, then you're a worthless team worthy of being disbanded from the NFL, but in my opinion, if you win more games than you lose then you've had a good year.

Reply
3
 

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
