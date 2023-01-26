Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim

Luscious Dumplings is coming to Anaheim . Owner Ker Zhu has signed a lease to open a new location of the concept at 1800 S Harbor Blvd .

If the name rings a bell, that’s because Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia. Opened originally in 2001 by Alan Lam and Grace Li , immigrants from Shenyang, China, the small shop has consistently wowed with customers and critics. They even received a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin guide in 2021.

Zhu, Lam and Li’s son-in-law, is something of a dumpling hit maker himself. Since joining the business, he founded behind Mason’s Dumplings, the hipper cousin of Luscious, that, after debuting in L.A.’s Highland Park has since expanded to Pasadena and added two locations in Colorado, too.

Luscious Dumplings serves a tight menu focused around handmade dumplings, of which boiled and panfried options are available, as well as noodle soups, and a selection of shareable appetizers.

The store will be located at they busy intersection of S Harbor and Katella, very close to the Disney Parks. Zhu worked with Linnard Lane , president of the High Touch Group, on the deal.

