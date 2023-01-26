ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
No one hurt from house fire in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The week started off hot with a house fire in Campbell County early Monday morning on Morris Church Road. Although there's not much information released yet, the Red House Volunteer Fire Department said there were no occupants in the home and that no one was hurt.
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
Elderly woman dies after being trapped in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman died after she was trapped in a house fire Monday morning in Danville. Around 3:50 a.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Lewis Street. The first crew to arrive on the scene found a house...
Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
Submit your National Signing Day Spring 2023 information

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Spring 2023 National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1st, and ABC13 wants to feature our area athletes making their collegiate commitments. Submit your information NOW, by sending an email to: sports (at) wset (dot) com. In the email, include the following:. Name. School...
Another Sunday; another shot at passing showers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Depending on when you're reading this, you may still be on the drier side - regardless, chances are that, eventually, you will be partaking in the next round of rain. Sunday will start dry, but it will end cloudy, cool, and a little wet. If...
LU students to serve refugees in Romania

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Liberty University is doing their part to help those in need overseas. On Saturday, a select group of eight students left for a week-long trip to Romania to help refugees fleeing from the war. LU Serves Director Steven Gillum...
Liberty's Darius McGhee approaching program scoring record

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty not only got the win over FGCU on Saturday night to move to 9-1 in the ASUN, but senior Darius McGhee inched his way closer to breaking a 43-year old Flames record. With a game high 24 points in the win over FGCU, McGhee...
Liberty shuts down FGCU in second half, wins 74-57

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty defense stood firm in holding FGCU to 23 points in the second half on the way to a 74-57 victory over the Eagles, Saturday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames improve to 18-5 on the year and remain tied atop the ASUN standings...
