WSET
Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WSET
Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
WSET
No one hurt from house fire in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The week started off hot with a house fire in Campbell County early Monday morning on Morris Church Road. Although there's not much information released yet, the Red House Volunteer Fire Department said there were no occupants in the home and that no one was hurt.
WSET
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
WSET
SEE IT: Helmet footage of Bedford Fire Department tackling fire downtown on Friday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — We are now seeing what firefighters saw as they worked to keep downtown Bedford from going up in flames on Friday. ABC13 received helmet camera footage from the fire department that shows how crews got the fire at the Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café under control in 50 minutes on Friday.
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
WSET
Elderly woman dies after being trapped in Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman died after she was trapped in a house fire Monday morning in Danville. Around 3:50 a.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Lewis Street. The first crew to arrive on the scene found a house...
WSET
'I'm driving less:' Lynchburg residents react to rising gas prices in 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas in your car is the kind of thing that you can't really go without since you always have places to be, so as gas prices go back up, those higher prices are affecting all Americans as they deal with less money in their pockets.
WSET
'It felt like a death': Bedford business is total loss after fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering & Café said that the shop is “a total loss”, after a fire on Friday morning ripped through her building, as well as the neighboring Peace of Mind Property Services Inc. “It felt...
WSET
Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
WSET
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responds to four car crashes in one day
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday was a busy day for the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department as their crews responded to four crashes throughout the day. A single motor vehicle collision report ended up being a car that flipped entirely on its roof in the road on Suburban Road. The...
WSET
Submit your National Signing Day Spring 2023 information
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Spring 2023 National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1st, and ABC13 wants to feature our area athletes making their collegiate commitments. Submit your information NOW, by sending an email to: sports (at) wset (dot) com. In the email, include the following:. Name. School...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29. 14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown. A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools had lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat...
WSET
Another Sunday; another shot at passing showers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Depending on when you're reading this, you may still be on the drier side - regardless, chances are that, eventually, you will be partaking in the next round of rain. Sunday will start dry, but it will end cloudy, cool, and a little wet. If...
WSET
LU students to serve refugees in Romania
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Liberty University is doing their part to help those in need overseas. On Saturday, a select group of eight students left for a week-long trip to Romania to help refugees fleeing from the war. LU Serves Director Steven Gillum...
WSET
Liberty's Darius McGhee approaching program scoring record
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty not only got the win over FGCU on Saturday night to move to 9-1 in the ASUN, but senior Darius McGhee inched his way closer to breaking a 43-year old Flames record. With a game high 24 points in the win over FGCU, McGhee...
WSET
Liberty shuts down FGCU in second half, wins 74-57
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty defense stood firm in holding FGCU to 23 points in the second half on the way to a 74-57 victory over the Eagles, Saturday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames improve to 18-5 on the year and remain tied atop the ASUN standings...
