GIGM shows Red Lion INN /Motel6 /Quality inn Quality Inn Gem & Mineral Show. There is expansive paid parking available behind Motel 6. 3 Shows,1 City, and Millions of Unique Gems and Minerals! The Motel 6 Gem & Mineral show is just one of 3 shows owned and operated by GIGM shows during the Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase each year. You can expect to find all manner of earthly treasures here. Each show is filled with unique gems, minerals, fossils, and more from around the world. This show is free, open to the public, and offers wholesale and retail prices.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO