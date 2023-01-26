Read full article on original website
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
xpopress.com
Miners Co-op Rock Show 2023
Buy direct from miners, rockhounds, lapidary artists, dealers, and collectors offering great deals and knowledge. This show is open to the public with free admission, free plentiful parking, and offers both wholesale and retail merchandise. Dogs & children are welcome at this outdoor show. #xpopress #gemshowinsider #gemshowguide #gemadmember #ezguide #gemandmineralshow...
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
thisistucson.com
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
xpopress.com
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show 2023 (NEW LOCATION!)
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to new location) | Other articles from this show | All articles. JG&M Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to a new location) ALL OF THE 2022 MAIN AVE EXHIBITORS HAVE MOVED TO THE JG&M EXPO AT SIMPSON SHOW THIS YEAR. PLEASE VISIT 601 W. SIMPSON ST. TO SEE THE FORMER MAIN AVE. FOSSIL & MINERAL SHOW VENDORS! VISIT THE JG&M EXPO SIMPSON STREET SHOW PROFILE PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS.
xpopress.com
GIGM - Quality Inn Gem & Mineral Show 2023
GIGM shows Red Lion INN /Motel6 /Quality inn Quality Inn Gem & Mineral Show. There is expansive paid parking available behind Motel 6. 3 Shows,1 City, and Millions of Unique Gems and Minerals! The Motel 6 Gem & Mineral show is just one of 3 shows owned and operated by GIGM shows during the Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase each year. You can expect to find all manner of earthly treasures here. Each show is filled with unique gems, minerals, fossils, and more from around the world. This show is free, open to the public, and offers wholesale and retail prices.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, January 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
