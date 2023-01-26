ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Micah Denies Bashing Dak in Hot Take

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys star Micah Parsons offers an opinion on QB's salaries and accidentally creates the impression he was taking a poke at the contract of teammate Dak Prescott.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons probably knows something about roster-building, definitely knows something about tweeting and recently took a turn offering up how it all comes together under the NFL salary cap ...

But in doing so accidentally created the impression he was taking a poke at the. contract of teammate Dak Prescott.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too! Come on stop reaching!” Parsons said in a follow-up to his original tweet ... complete with several laughing emojis.

We believe the "Lion-backer,'' of course - but we also understand why the situation required that the record be set straight.

Parsons was first issuing a response to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, who mentioned that the Cincinnati Bengals had built a roster featuring Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase because they "sucked bad enough.''

Micah's response: “Besides Mahomes, every team in the final 4 QB is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take.''

Micah's point: The Bills were indeed "bad enough'' to acquire talent at one point ... they now employ a star QB in Allen who was signed to a rich six-year, $258 million extension in 2021 - and Buffalo will have to deal with the consequences of that.

Naturally, some observers made a connection because like the Bills, the Cowboys are out of the playoffs. And like the Bills, the Cowboys have a pricy QB in $40 million APY Dak Prescott.

Did Micah's words get misunderstood, blown out of proportion and twisted?

Yes.

Will that cause the joyfully jabbering Parsons to tone down his ceaseless commentary.

No.

