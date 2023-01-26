ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Treasurer’s Office hosts Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?. As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1. Unclaimed...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is helping people test their homes for a hidden danger. Free radon testing kits are now available. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s known to cause lung cancer. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test for it.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Salon

Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral

A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secretary of State: Crypto, romance scams most common in Nevada last year

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar says romance and cryptocurrency scams were the most common in 2022. Headed into a new year, they are now warning residents to be cautious of high-risk, high-reward investment schemes that may appear online. They also warn that, as Valentine’s...
NEVADA STATE
malta

Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
NEVADA STATE
KSLTV

Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC 15 News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
ARIZONA STATE

