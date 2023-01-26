Read full article on original website
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
sierrawave.net
775 Offroad and Recovery Non-Profit Makes Positive Impact on Northern and Central Nevada Offroad Community
Reno, NV – 775 Offroad and Recovery, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible offroading and providing recovery services to those in need, has made a significant impact on the offroad community in northern and central Nevada. The organization, which is run entirely by volunteers, has been instrumental in...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Treasurer’s Office hosts Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?. As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1. Unclaimed...
lonelyplanet.com
A sacred site near Vegas is poised to be a national monument - here's why that matters
Sacred to local Indigenous populations, Nevada’s Spirit Mountain (or Avi Kwa Ame) might become the newest federal national monument © Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images. Drive and hour south of Las Vegas, through a desert landscape where bighorn sheep roam through ancient Joshua-tree forests,...
Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission
Gov. Joe Lombardo intends to appoint former Treasurer and Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission. The post Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services
Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is helping people test their homes for a hidden danger. Free radon testing kits are now available. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s known to cause lung cancer. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test for it.
Deadline on water cutback plans looms for states using Colorado River water
As water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to drop, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation called for the submission of water cutback plans — and the deadline is Monday.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is — or should be — a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
pvtimes.com
NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County
The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
KOLO TV Reno
Secretary of State: Crypto, romance scams most common in Nevada last year
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar says romance and cryptocurrency scams were the most common in 2022. Headed into a new year, they are now warning residents to be cautious of high-risk, high-reward investment schemes that may appear online. They also warn that, as Valentine’s...
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
