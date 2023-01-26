Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Is Built Around Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons will likely move on from Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He’s 33. They’re a bad team. It doesn’t take too much to put two and two together. The best thing you can do in any economy is corner the market. If...
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Pascal Siakam
There will be a lot of eyes on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Many insiders consider them as the main team that front offices monitor. Could that include the Memphis Grizzlies?. No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Grizzlies. Albeit,...
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Built Around Alex Caruso
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams that many will be monitored ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but for opposite reasons. The former could be buyers, while the latter could be sellers. Sometimes, we all need a little bit more energy. NBA teams need an injection...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBA Executive Sees Knicks As Ideal OG Anunoby Trade Suitor
The New York Knicks are a team that plenty of people are keeping an eye on ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have the assets to pull off a big move should the opportunity present itself to make one. While a smaller trade is more realistic, especially given how...
Pacers, Spurs, Raptors, Jazz Linked To Jalen McDaniels
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled mightily this season. Even after winning two games in a row, they own one of the worst records in the league at 15-36. With their sights set on Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team will likely be open for business ahead of the trade deadline.
Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To Massive 2-Year Contract
Myles Turner has been the focus of many NBA trade rumors during his seven-year tenure with the Indiana Pacers. He will stay for the foreseeable future as he just agreed to a renegotiation and extension. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Turner and the Pacers agreed on a two-year, $60 million...
Jazz ‘Strong Interest’ In Trade For Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith
The Utah Jazz have far outperformed expectations that were placed on them coming into the season. Most people believed they would be among the worst teams in the NBA, but they have flipped the script. While they have cooled off considerably from their hot start, the Jazz remain in the...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
