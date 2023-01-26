Read full article on original website
websterontheweb.com
Planning has begun for 2023 Webster village events
Despite the fact that we really haven’t had much in the way of winter, we’re definitely not anywhere near spring yet. But planning has already begun for a very busy spring and summer in the Village of Webster. At their most recent meeting, members of the Webster Business...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Invests $1.4M For Store Renovation In Avon, NY
Tops Friendly Markets will hold a grand reopening of its store Jan. 31 at 600 Dream Valley Blvd. in Avon, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community and allows for convenient access for those attending Geneseo College or enjoying nearby attractions. This renovation marks the 29th location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
WHEC TV-10
One of oldest local churches gets new pastor with different perspective
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On a Sunday morning, Pastor Paul Grenier greeted the members of his new church, United Church of Christ on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit. He was hired last week. Grenier grew up in New Jersey, but his parents are from the Midwest and the north, so he feels at home.
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
Fingers Lakes winery owner using second one to try some ‘wild and crazy things’
The finishing touches are being made to the Six Eighty Cellars tasting room in Ovid, New York, on the western side of Cayuga Lake. Sometime later this winter or early spring, David and Melissa Pittard will do something they haven’t done before: Open a tasting room for a new winery.
rit.edu
Move over Reuben. Here comes the Munson
Dining options at Rochester Institute of Technology are growing, with the introduction of a sandwich that has gotten a presidential seal of approval. Yes, you can still get a burger, Philly cheese steak, or a club sandwich. But starting Monday, you’ll also be able to order up a Munson. It will be in a four-week rotation this semester with other specialty sandwiches and available one week per month only at the RITz in the Student Alumni Union.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
Cheektowaga’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Is Amazing [PHOTOS]
Everytown in Western New York has some sort of a stereotype attached to it. Things like All the Rich People live in Clarence or in Orchard Park or that the blue-collar workers live in West Seneca or Cheektowaga aka Cheektowvegas. Well, the most expensive home for sale in Cheektowaga might...
Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow.
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
WHEC TV-10
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
WGRZ TV
Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton’s Madison Bevilacqua in Switzerland for ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a 15-year-old from Hilton, is in Switzerland for the 50th annual Prix de Lausanne ballet competition, which runs January 29 through February 5. Out of 429 applicants from 39 different countries who submitted audition videos, the jury selected 76 dancers. Madison is one of 39 girls chosen to compete, only seven of which are from the United States.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Wrestler Winner At Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Invitational
ONONDAGA, NY (WHEC) – Canandaigua Senior, Sophie Pollack won the first ever NYSPHAA Girls State Wrestling Invitational in the 185lb class. With it, she capped off her high school career on the Mats in style. Following the bout, Pollack said via NYSPHAA twitter, “It was so cool because I...
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
