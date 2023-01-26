ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush, NY

websterontheweb.com

Planning has begun for 2023 Webster village events

Despite the fact that we really haven’t had much in the way of winter, we’re definitely not anywhere near spring yet. But planning has already begun for a very busy spring and summer in the Village of Webster. At their most recent meeting, members of the Webster Business...
WEBSTER, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Invests $1.4M For Store Renovation In Avon, NY

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a grand reopening of its store Jan. 31 at 600 Dream Valley Blvd. in Avon, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community and allows for convenient access for those attending Geneseo College or enjoying nearby attractions. This renovation marks the 29th location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
AVON, NY
rit.edu

Move over Reuben. Here comes the Munson

Dining options at Rochester Institute of Technology are growing, with the introduction of a sandwich that has gotten a presidential seal of approval. Yes, you can still get a burger, Philly cheese steak, or a club sandwich. But starting Monday, you’ll also be able to order up a Munson. It will be in a four-week rotation this semester with other specialty sandwiches and available one week per month only at the RITz in the Student Alumni Union.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
CLARENCE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton’s Madison Bevilacqua in Switzerland for ballet competition

Madison Bevilacqua, a 15-year-old from Hilton, is in Switzerland for the 50th annual Prix de Lausanne ballet competition, which runs January 29 through February 5. Out of 429 applicants from 39 different countries who submitted audition videos, the jury selected 76 dancers. Madison is one of 39 girls chosen to compete, only seven of which are from the United States.
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
ROCHESTER, NY

