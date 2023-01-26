Dining options at Rochester Institute of Technology are growing, with the introduction of a sandwich that has gotten a presidential seal of approval. Yes, you can still get a burger, Philly cheese steak, or a club sandwich. But starting Monday, you’ll also be able to order up a Munson. It will be in a four-week rotation this semester with other specialty sandwiches and available one week per month only at the RITz in the Student Alumni Union.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO