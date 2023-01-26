Read full article on original website
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, of Youngstown.
CLE police look for gunman in deadly shooting
Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man late Sunday night.
whbc.com
Canton Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Canton woman is dead in the city’s second apparent homicide of the year. Stacey Armstead died at Aultman Hospital Sunday afternoon, after being taken there with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say it was from a small...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz
Officers were called around 2:30 Sunday morning on reports of a large crowd inside the store.
cleveland19.com
Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
wvxu.org
After Tyre Nichols' death, Akron community members continue call for justice for Jayland Walker
Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.
whbc.com
Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
Man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge stemming from arrest by Girard PD
A Youngstown man who was arrested by Girard police on a gun charge has pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.
East Side man indicted for breaking child’s arm
An East Side man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he broke the arm of a child.
Local man arraigned for bank robbery; bond set at $50K
A Boardman man was arraigned after he was accused of robbing a Boardman bank in May.
Man who drove trooper shooting suspect asks for early release from prison
A man who was sentenced to three years in prison for driving a suspect in the shooting of two state troopers to Cleveland has asked for an early release from prison.
cleveland19.com
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
