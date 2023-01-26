ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Canton woman is dead in the city’s second apparent homicide of the year. Stacey Armstead died at Aultman Hospital Sunday afternoon, after being taken there with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say it was from a small...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
AKRON, OH
wvxu.org

After Tyre Nichols' death, Akron community members continue call for justice for Jayland Walker

Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
CANTON, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH

