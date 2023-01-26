Columbia City’s Hedrick, Pieper ink college choices

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Columbia City standouts made their college choices official on Thursday afternoon.

Multi-sport athlete Andrew Hedrick is continuing his basketball career at Bethel University. Meanwhile, quarterback Colten Pieper is heading to the Summit City to play football at Saint Francis.

Both seniors are thrilled to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level, while staying close to home.

