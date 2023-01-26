ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. lawmaker proposes law to make harassing sports officials illegal

By James Wesser
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtFSN_0kSZe2GX00

(WHTM) — A lawmaker from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is proposing legislation that would make harassing sports officials, such as umpires and referees, illegal.

Representative Anita Astorino Kulik (D-Allegheny) stated that she is introducing legislation that would create a separate offense of harassment of a sports official. The memorandum states that sometimes calls from sports officials result in strong disagreements expressed by players, coaches, and spectators.

While current law protects sports officials from cases of assault, the current law does not offer additional protection from harassment, the memorandum noted.

Representative Kulick’s legislation would apply to sports officials throughout the state and protect them from harassment that can come about from sports officials doing their job.

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

Similar legislation has been enacted in Alabama and Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Fire life forever
4d ago

That is the dumbest thing I have heard.I umpire alot of local sports and no-one is perfect we all make mistakes.If a few of these people cannot handle a coach,player or spectator voicing their opinion then just do not officiate any sports period.AS AN OFFICIAL YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO EJECT THE PERSON OR PERSONS FROM THE PREMISEGROW UP AND USE YOUR AUTHORITY.I HAVE EJECTED SEVERAL COACHES FANS AND PLAYERS SOMETIMES FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday

Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes banning traveling animal shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a ban on traveling animal acts in Pennsylvania. Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) says that while larger traveling animal productions have shut down, smaller operations continue to “haul animals state to state.” Shusterman says her bill would prevent the transportation of elephants, big cats, bears, primates, kangaroos, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2020 election-deniers oversee election policies in Pa., Arizona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
venangoextra.com

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that’s less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian Community’s backing, the state allocated […]
ARIZONA STATE
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy