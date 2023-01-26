ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Could be on his Way to Denver as Head Coach

It sounds like 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is in the driver's seat to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

Sunday against the Eagles in the NFC championship could be the last time that the 49ers have defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans in their ranks.

Ryans has reportedly emerged as the top candidate to become the Broncos' next head coach according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS. One interview has already been conducted with the Broncos and Ryans. It looks like that one interview, along with the work he has done this season, is pushing Ryans into the driver's seat for Denver.

A second interview is sure to be in the works between the two sides, but that cannot be conducted until after the NFC championship game. Ryans has also been in contact with the Texans about their head coaching vacancy, so a couple of options are on the table for him here.

Ryans has led the 49ers defense to a second straight year of prominence under his watch. They are tied for the lead league in interceptions, second least rushing yards allowed, sixth least passing touchdowns allowed, and most importantly is the least points allowed of any defense. The 49ers defense under Ryans is a suffocating and stingy one to go up against.

Should Ryans end up becoming the next head coach in Denver, then they will be attaining an incredible coach and person. Given the year they had after an offseason of hype, Ryans is just the person to get the Broncos to rise from the ashes of failure and into a respectable team. He's also better suited for the Broncos than the Texans, especially because of an elite defense already in place.

Until then, Ryans has a job to do by bottling up an electric Eagles offense.

